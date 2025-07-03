Kerala DCC presidents’ meet demands clarity over dist-level reorganisation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The uncertainty prevailing in state Congress over the district-level rejig of office-bearers was raised in the first meeting of DCC chiefs called by KPCC president Sunny Joseph. It was Wayanad DCC president N D Thankachan who drew the attention of the leadership into the issue.

If the leadership intends to change the existing district Congress presidents, it should be done immediately, Thankachan told the leadership. “The uncertainty over reorganisation has created confusion among DCC presidents. The leadership must end the uncertainty either by going for the reorganisation or dropping the plan for a change of guard in the districts. It is important in view of the ensuing local body and assembly elections,” he said. Other DCC presidents also supported Thankachan’s opinion.

Some DCC presidents asked the KPCC to consider increasing the number of KPCC secretaries in the state. They pointed out that the existing 21 posts were not sufficient to handle the workload at the time of the assembly election. However, KPCC president Sunny Joseph did not reply to these demands.