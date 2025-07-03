Kerala DCC presidents’ meet demands clarity over dist-level reorganisation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The uncertainty prevailing in state Congress over the district-level rejig of office-bearers was raised in the first meeting of DCC chiefs called by KPCC president Sunny Joseph. It was Wayanad DCC president N D Thankachan who drew the attention of the leadership into the issue.
If the leadership intends to change the existing district Congress presidents, it should be done immediately, Thankachan told the leadership. “The uncertainty over reorganisation has created confusion among DCC presidents. The leadership must end the uncertainty either by going for the reorganisation or dropping the plan for a change of guard in the districts. It is important in view of the ensuing local body and assembly elections,” he said. Other DCC presidents also supported Thankachan’s opinion.
Some DCC presidents asked the KPCC to consider increasing the number of KPCC secretaries in the state. They pointed out that the existing 21 posts were not sufficient to handle the workload at the time of the assembly election. However, KPCC president Sunny Joseph did not reply to these demands.
The meeting decided to organise more localised protests on the issue of shortage of medical equipment in government hospitals. Block Congress committees will organise protests in front of all taluk hospitals on July 8 raising the issue. KPCC president Sunny Joseph, UDF convenor Adoor Prakash, working presidents A P Anil Kumar, P C Vishnunath and Shafi Parambil will tour 14 districts. They will address the district conventions.
Later, addressing a press conference, Sunny Joseph asked the State Election Commission and the state government to limit the number of voters per booth to 1000 from the proposed 1300.
A P Anilkumar said that the construction work of houses for Wayanad landslide survivors will start once the land deals are completed with the permission of AICC and KPCC. “A total of 5.6 acres of land has been identified for the rehab project. The Congress has decided to build houses on its own as the government took a decision that the money collected by organisations must be handed over to it,” he said.