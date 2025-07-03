Kerala govt initiates steps to protect ‘Arattu Mandapam’; fishing folk unamused

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is all set to begin protection work of the historic Arattu Mandapam at Shankumukham, which is under severe sea erosion threat, this week. However, the project has sparked opposition from the local fishing community, who allege that the authorities are ignoring the protection of the livelihood, houses and life of the local fishing community and focusing only on the Arattu Mandapam.

The irrigation department has already invited tenders to install 120 metres of polypropylene geotubes to protect the Arattu Mandapam.

According to irrigation department officials, the work will be awarded within four days and the work will take off immediately. “Now the sea has become a little bit calmer and the situation can change swiftly. The only challenge is to undertake the work while the sea is rough. The plan is to complete the project within 20 days,” said the official.

The local fishermen, who have been bearing the brunt of shoreline degradation, accuse the government of selective concern. The fishing community in the district has formed a joint forum - Theeram - that represents church organisations and other organisations representing the fisherman community irrespective of political affiliation in the district to condemn this decision of the state government to protect only the Arattu Mandapam.