Interest for caving deepens, more explorers take the plunge in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chasing the tale of an outlaw of yore, an agile, elusive and generous mountain thief who scaled cliffs and leapt ravines to feed the poor — a hero of sorts — is an inevitable part of caving at Kalladanthy caves in Munnar. “People arrive from different places to crawl through the cave, which was once the abode of Malayil Kallan (thief of the mountains),” says Siju Varghese, who runs cave tourism at Kalladanthy.
Though not everyone’s cup of tea, caving is rising in popularity in the state, as more turn cave explorers, looking at the activity not just as an adventure sport, but also as a means to chase a little mystery, get acquainted with a touch of history, dabble in a bit of challenge and bask in the thrill of escape. “The number of visitors has gone up.
Initially, families and groups of friends came as part of travel packages, and engaged in all the adventures. Now, caving is gradually becoming a hobby. Enthusiasts seek stories of the caves, of the life lived before, and engage in the timelessness of nature and its creations,” says Siju. Kalladanthy caves are partially man-made, and have been carefully maintained and adapted for exploration.
In Kerala, mention ‘cave’ and most picture the iconic Edakkal caves. “It’s an extremely steep and exhausting trek to the top. But once you reach the summit and see the view, it’s worth it,” says A Mukund, a travel enthusiast.
“It’s not just the cave. It is the breathtaking view of the mountain ranges that pulls you in. Inside the cave, tribal carvings seem to freeze time. It gives you a poke, to go back in time and live in the shoes of those who once occupied the caves, at least until you exit,” he says.
Some caves, like the one at Kalladanthy, only go as deep as 150m. It ends where it starts, like a circle. However, it’s still a rewarding expedition. True caving enthusiasts don’t measure thrill in metres, they are after the experience, not the depth. Caving has its share of risks too, but never one too big to deter either seasoned cavers nor their hosts.
Tomy John, director of the Academy for Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (AMAS) in Thiruvananthapuram, points to the challenges of caving at Koonichimala’s ‘Kondakkatty cave’ in Vellarada, currently the highest spot in Kerala for rappelling. The descent leads to a 10-ft-wide cave chamber. “Twelve people can sit inside at once. It’s an experience like no other,” says Tomy, adding, “We equip adventurers with ropes, harnesses and the full safety gear. The walk inside takes 10-15 minutes.”
As caving slowly gains popularity, hardcore cave explorers are looking beyond the state and sometimes take their caving dreams abroad. “There have been many enquiries on my social media handle, from caving hobbyists and travel enthusiasts, asking for locations when I post videos of caving in Sri Lanka. Interest in caving is growing,” says Alen Thomas, a young explorer.
Muzhappilangad, Nelliyampathy, Pandava, Irulan cave at Vagamon, Kochareekkal, and many other caves across the state are now attracting enthusiasts. There are caves having religious significance too. The Punarjani Guha in Thiruvilwamala is where devotees seek spiritual atonement.
Unlike other adventure spots, caves are hidden and unpredictable, and come with their own set of risks like dangerous animals, venomous snakes, scorpions or sudden gorges. These are common threats, but actual risks vary depending on the cave’s location and terrain. Climatic conditions can also change how safe or dangerous a cave is.
“There haven’t been any major cave-related accidents reported in the state so far. There have been incidents in mountainous areas, but not inside caves. However, with more people taking up caving, the first step is to conduct a proper risk assessment. Local bodies can identify frequently visited caves in their area and coordinate with other departments to study the risks under different weather conditions,” said an official with the fire and rescue services department.