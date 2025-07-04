Over 1.57 lakh sought treatment at excise de-addiction centres since November 2018

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 1.57 lakh persons, including 7,849 minors, have sought treatment at Vimukthi de-addiction centres run by the excise department between November 2018 and May 2025.

Data accessed by TNIE shows that the number of individuals opting for de-addiction treatment has been rising. Official statistics reveal that 1,46,287 lakh people received outpatient care, while around 11,669 people were admitted over the period under review.

Excise sources said that men and women having been seeking treatment in Vimukthi centres, but the alarming aspect has been the regular flow of minors. In 2021, 681 minors underwent treatment. This rose to 1,238 in 2022. The figure in that category in the subsequent years were 1,981, 2,880 and 1,068 (till April 30, 2025).

“It’s disheartening to see a large number of people, including minors, getting hooked to drugs and alcohol. The silver lining is the number deciding to kick their addiction,” an excise officer said.

The department runs 14 de-addiction centres — one in each district — which are attached to taluk or district government hospitals. Each centre has a medical doctor, a psychologist and three nurses, who are paid from the Vimukthi fund of the department.

Those admitted are given treatment for a maximum period of 30 days, which, according to excise sources, is inadequate. “Due to lack of facilities, they are discharged and asked to come for consultation as outpatients. Ideally, severe drug addiction requires prolonged hospitalisation, but we do not have infrastructure for that,” a source said.