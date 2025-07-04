Teenagers display ‘real’ democracy at mock Parliament

The Parliament was in session, and a no-confidence motion had been moved. Aditya Sundaresan sat purposefully in the Speaker's chair as members assembled in the hall, which resembled the session chamber of the Indian Parliament. Clad in a jacket and with a mild tossing of his long tresses, Aditya was in full control of the office.

With every call, members stood up from their seats, carrying name tags of the constituencies they represented and spoke out on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its implications. Some were vociferous, some accusative, some explanatory, but all were emphatic. Aditya listened to all and then managed the voting process deftly. The Parliamentarians sat or stood in order and allowed the session to move on properly.

The mock Parliament held at Saraswathi Vidyalaya on July 2 and 3, organised by CII’s Young Indians, bore an air of decorum. “We were sitting in chairs where the nation’s policies are shaped. What if it is a replica? The dignity must be maintained,” says Harsith N, from Sarvodaya Central Vidyalaya. A Class 9 student, he represented the Delhi West constituency and was on the ruling side, as he defended the government.