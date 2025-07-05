Dear F-35B, Kerala will miss you da!

It seems this guest surely knew that, in this part of the globe, visitors are seen as Gods in disguise. And in God’s Own Country, life is splendid — especially for tourists.



The guest? An F-35B. The $109-million jet had made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport on June 14, after taking off for a training sortie from the British carrier HMS Prince of Wales in the Arabian Sea.



Efforts to fix the “technical snag” have so far been futile. Now, a “high-level technical team” from the UK is set to land in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday to chalk out an exit plan for the fifth-gen stealth fighter made by the USA’s Lockheed Martin.