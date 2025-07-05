Students of Karamana GHSS build ‘wall of love’ to mark six decades of Basheer’s ‘Mathilukal’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It has been 60 years since the publication of ‘Mathilukal’, the celebrated novel by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. To mark the occasion and to observe Basheer’s death anniversary, which falls on Saturday, the students of Karamana Government Boys HSS created a symbolic ‘Snehamathil’ (Wall of Love) on their campus on Friday.

Besides the students and staff of the school, parents, alumni, autorickshaw drivers, local residents, elected representatives, and BRC officials came together to build this human wall.

Shaped in the number 60, it extended towards the school gate. The novel, published in 1965, has reached its 47th edition and is special for being the only novel Basheer wrote in its entirety while staying in Thiruvananthapuram. Originally written in 1964 for the weekly ‘Kaumudi’, the handwritten manuscript was lost.

“Basheer rewrote the entire novel in just ten days while in the city, and that version is what continues to be read today,” said historian M G Shashibhooshan.

The commemoration took place under the trees in the school courtyard, a space chosen as a tribute to Basheer’s love for nature and fellow beings. Karamana ward councillor Manju G S inaugurated the event while PTA president Ranjith S presided over. Karamana SHO Anoop S, Principal Bilu V B and Vice Principal Mini V also addressed the gathering.

The school has planned a year-long celebration around ‘Mathilukal’. Activities will include public readings of the novel, literary forums, a literary journey, and an inter-school Basheer quiz competition, bringing together students from different institutions.