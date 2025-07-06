First Skin Bank to be launched in Thiruvananthapuram MCH

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when questions are being raised against the efficiency of the health sector, the state’s first skin bank is all set to open its door of relief for numerous burn victims. The skin bank is being set up in Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College.

The bank will be inaugurated on July 15 coinciding with the World Plastic Surgery Day. The centre has also secured the approval of the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K- SOTTO) for receiving skin through organ donation. The facility has been constructed at a cost of Rs 6.75 crore.

Skin Banks are facilities which collect skin through donors for replacing the burnt skin of victims. In cases where a burn victim could not use his or her skin, the skins stored in the Skin Banks can be used. This helps reduce the pain and chances of infection. The skins are kept at a specific temperature. “Works are in progress to start another Skin Bank in Kottayam Government Medical College,” Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.

She also said that to ensure efficient treatment to burn victims, burn centres were set up in Alappuzha, Kollam, Kannur Medical Colleges. Plastic surgery units were also started in these medical colleges. Burns ICU were also set up in medical colleges.