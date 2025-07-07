Applications invited for MTech programmes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ER & DCI Institute of Technology, the academic wing of C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram, has invited applications for its postgraduate engineering programmes for the academic year 2025. The institute offers two industry-oriented MTech programmes -- Cyber Forensics & Information Security and VLSI & Embedded Systems.

Meritorious students from both streams will have the opportunity to undertake their academic projects as live projects at C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram or in collaboration with industry partners.

The officials added that students who successfully complete the programme may be placed in leading tech companies or as project engineers at C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram - the premier R&D organisation under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. The institute has facilitated placements in companies such as UST, Tata Elxsi, Quest Global, Saint Gobain, and C-DAC, said officials.

For details, visit erdciit.ac.in or contact 8547897106, 0471-2723333 (Ext: 3250, 3318).

Last date to apply for the course is July 10.