Youth Congress stages protest seeking Health Minister's resignation

KOLLAM: Members of the Youth Congress Eravipuram staged a protest at Pallimukkil in Kollam on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Health Minister Veena George.

As part of the demonstration, protestors burned an effigy of the minister and blocked the national highway, disrupting traffic.

The police later arrested the demonstrators and cleared the protest site.

The protest was inaugurated by DCC general secretary Faisal Kulappadam, who alleged that the recent death of a patient at Kottayam Medical College amounted to a “state-sponsored murder,” for which the health minister must be held accountable.

“Despite such a major tragedy, the government refuses to take responsibility. Veena George does not deserve to remain in office – we demand her immediate resignation,” he said.

The protest was presided over by Youth Congress mandalam president Ajmal Pallimukkil. Youth Congress state general secretary Assin Pallimukku, KSU state general secretary Ashiq Baiju, and Block Congress Committee president Rajiv Palathara also addressed the gathering. Over a hundred YC workers participated in the protest.