Landowners to launch indefinite hunger strike in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The land owners who handed over their property to facilitate the long-pending Outer Ring Road (ORR) project are on a warpath and are gearing up to launch an indefinite hunger strike in front of the office of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at Enchakkal.

On Monday, the representatives of the action council formed by the land owners met the regional officer, NHAI, to discuss the delay in the disbursal of compensation for the land acquired for the Outer Ring Road.

Around 314 hectares of land spread across 24 villages are being acquired to facilitate the project. 3D notifications for 11 villages have been issued already and the notifications for the rest of the villages are yet to come out.

“It has been three years and the government should return our title deeds or immediately give us the compensation. Both the state and the centre have been lying and cheating us for many years now and we have decided to launch an indefinite hunger strike from August 1,” said Chandramohan Nair, convenor of the action council.