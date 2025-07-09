Video of Jyoti Malhotra with Kerala BJP leaders surface on social media amid espionage controversy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state BJP leadership found itself on the back foot on Tuesday after a video surfaced on social media in which Jyoti Malhotra, the social media influencer who was arrested for espionage, was seen travelling with former Union minister V Muralidharan in the inaugural journey of Vande Bharat train. In the video Jyoti was seen interviewing Muralidharan.

The video surfaced at a time when the BJP has accused the state government and Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas of inviting Jyoti to the state for tourism promotion.

However, the latest revelation has put the BJP on the defensive. In a statement, Muralidharan said that the government is dragging his name in the controversy to escape from its responsibility.

“While travelling on Vande Bharat many individuals had sought my response. Jyoti was one such individual. I hadn’t invited her,” he said.