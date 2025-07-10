Bharat bandh: Police lend helping hand to patients as strike cripples Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city came to a near standstill due to a statewide strike called by trade unions, affecting bus services and forcing many shops, including restaurants, to shut down. Despite this, railway operations continued smoothly in the capital under strict police surveillance.

While autorickshaws and some taxis operated around the railway stations, the absence of public buses left many commuters stranded. However, the city police emerged as a crucial support system for those travelling for medical purposes.

Recognising the urgency of such travel, they arranged police vans from railway stations and bus stands to transport patients and their caretakers to hospitals like the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) and Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Among those who benefited from this initiative was P K Radhakrishnan, a cancer survivor from Kochi. “I was worried about reaching RCC from the railway station because of the strike. But we approached the police counter, and they immediately arranged a police van for us. They even offered a return trip. It was a big relief,” he said.

Gangadharan, a senior citizen under treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, was also grateful. “I was thinking of staying at the hospital overnight due to the strike. But then I came to know about the police transport. They dropped me at the railway station and even helped arrange an autorickshaw to take me home to Kovalam,” he said.

While the police earned praise for their efforts, many others were left inconvenienced due to the shutdown. Tourists, in particular, were caught off guard. With most restaurants and shops closed, they were left wandering the streets in search of food and basic services.

S Dayalpal, who had travelled from Kanpur with his wife to visit the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, said he had no idea where to eat or find help. “We don’t know the roads here, and everything seems closed. Such a complete shutdown will surely affect Kerala’s image as a tourist destination,” he said.