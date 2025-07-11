KSRTC partners with RGCB to set up lab facility

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has collaborated with the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) to set up a medical laboratory at Transport Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The lab will offer blood sample collection and provide test results for both KSRTC employees and the general public. A wide range of tests, including special ones, will be available at discounted rates in accordance with the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). Additionally, several health packages such as Executive Checkups, Health & Wellness Checkups, and Fitness Immunity Checkups are also offered under CGHS.

KSRTC CMD Pramod Shankar stated that this lab is part of the ongoing efforts to enhance health protection and care for KSRTC employees. Recent initiatives include a health insurance scheme covering employees up to Rs 30 lakh, an online medical consultation service, emergency medical units at bus stations, and health awareness programmes conducted at the unit level.

In celebration of the fourth anniversary of the LDF government, KSRTC launched a comprehensive insurance package for its employees, in partnership with SBI. The scheme, which benefits 22,095 permanent employees, offers coverage for accidents, with families of accident victims receiving Rs 1 crore in compensation. The scheme also covers post-accident treatment and the import of necessary medicines.

Employees can further upgrade their insurance coverage by paying an additional premium, with coverage options ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.