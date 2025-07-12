Amit Shah launches BJP's poll campaign in Kerala

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has projected 25 pc vote share for the BJP in the next election. Addressing the party workers in Thiruvanthapuram on Saturday, Shah urged people to vote for change and development. “Corruption-free governance, zero discriminatory practices in jobs and end of vote bank politics are the three key visions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Viksit Kerala,” the minister said in his address of ward level party leaders, at the Puthirikandam ground after inaugurating the new BJP state headquarters in the state capital on Saturday. He criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the gold smuggling issue.

Shah alleged that back-to-back LDF and UDF governments have been trying to inculcate anti-national sentiments in the state. Unleashing a scathing attack on the Left, Shah said that CPM cadre development is more important than the state's development. The home minister urged the people to break their habit of voting for the Left and Congress fronts.