Amit Shah launches BJP's poll campaign in Kerala

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has projected 25 pc vote share for the BJP in the next election. Addressing the party workers in Thiruvanthapuram on Saturday, Shah urged people to vote for change and development. “Corruption-free governance, zero discriminatory practices in jobs and end of vote bank politics are the three key visions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Viksit Kerala,” the minister said in his address of ward level party leaders, at the Puthirikandam ground after inaugurating the new BJP state headquarters in the state capital on Saturday. He criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the gold smuggling issue.
Shah alleged that back-to-back LDF and UDF governments have been trying to inculcate anti-national sentiments in the state. Unleashing a scathing attack on the Left, Shah said that CPM cadre development is more important than the state's development. The home minister urged the people to break their habit of voting for the Left and Congress fronts.
Earlier in the day, Shah inaugurated Mararji Bhavan, the party's new state committee office. Accompanied by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrashekar, the minister hoisted the party flag and inaugurated the building by cutting a ribbon. The leaders also paid floral tribute before the statue of the late former state party president KG Marar, after whom the building is named. The new Mararji Bhavan, a seven-storey building located at Aristo Junction, is spread over an area of 60,000 sq ft in a plot of 50 cents.
"The state government has nothing to say about the unemployment and inflation,” said BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrashekhar at the public meeting. He also criticised that the state does not have an opposition. After the ward-level meeting, the home minister will have a meeting with the new state committee regarding the upcoming local body elections in November. The minister will leave the state capital in the afternoon and is expected to visit the Rajarajeswari Temple in Kannur in the evening. He will return to Delhi today itself.