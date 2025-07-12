Kerala capital to echo with retro thump-whump on ‘Jawa-Yezdi Day’

टीA motorcycle, riders would often declare, isn’t just a machine — it is an emotion that drives the soul.
Take the case of Athul Jayan, moderator of Smoking Barrels Jawa-Yezdi bikers’ group in Thiruvananthapuram. Watching his father riding a Yezdi, he fell in love with the brand.
“But the bonding began much before. In 1989, moments before I was born, my father rushed my mother to the hospital on a Yezdi Classic 2,” he smiles.
“I then grew up, finished my engineering, got myself an old Yezdi Roadking in 2011. It was like a homage to the brand. I am still searching for the vehicle my father rode. It was sold off when he moved to the Middle East for work. I was too young then, but now, I would love to have it back. So, no doubt, Jawa is truly an emotion for me.”
This emotion brought together a bunch of Jawa buffs in 2007 on Orkut. “Our aim was to discuss procurement of spare parts. They were becoming rare and prized, as Ideal Jawa had shut production of Jawa and Yezdi,” says Abraham K John, a vintage bike collector.
Soon, he and his tribe formed ‘Smoking Barrels’ — the second Jawa Yezdi lovers’ club in India, the first being in Mysore. “Now, almost every district in the country has such a club. These have stood the test of time despite the invasion of several other brands,” Abraham, who is also a moderator of the group.
Riders like Athul and Abraham can’t stop gushing about the Jawas and Yezdis — the relaxed style and relaxed riding, the rhythmic exhaust thump, the classic instrument gauges… they go on.
Fired by this passion, they hunted for the bikes from scrap dealers, rummaged for spare parts, rebuilt the machines, and rode with reclaimed pride.
Fans who don’t have the privilege of devoting so much of time and effort now make do with Jawa and Yezdi models relaunched by Mahindra Classic Legends. Smoking Barrels is open to them as well. All that’s needed is passion.
“The Jawa riding groups in Bengaluru and Mysuru are the most vibrant ones in India. Whenever we face any hiccups with the machine, we post on groups about the need, and our Jawa friends take it up and get the work done. It’s a brotherhood. One that’s flourishing in Kerala as well,” says Athul.
The group currently has at least 30 die-hard Jawa-Yezdi fans — the youngest being 21 and the oldest 57. Smoking Barrels members have spotted a couple of women Jawa riders in the city, and are keen to induct them into the clan.
The group often goes on cross-country and camaraderie rides where they bond over machines, nature, and the freedom of the road ahead. “We always try to take up social campaigns as well,” adds Athul.
“Of late, whenever we organise programmes, we speak to students and youths about motorcycles, riding, and the need to steer clear of drugs.”
The Smoking Barrels have never missed the ‘International Jawa-Yezdi Day’, said to be observed across the world on the second Sunday of every July, to celebrate the legacy of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles.
“This is the 23rd edition. We organise meet-ups on the day to meet other riders who own a Jawa or Yezdi,” says Abraham.
This year, on July 13, the riders will assemble at Manaveeyam Veedhi, from where they will go on a ride with the message to choose life over drugs.
For details: 9746344553