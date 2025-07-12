Kerala capital to echo with retro thump-whump on ‘Jawa-Yezdi Day’

“The Jawa riding groups in Bengaluru and Mysuru are the most vibrant ones in India. Whenever we face any hiccups with the machine, we post on groups about the need, and our Jawa friends take it up and get the work done. It’s a brotherhood. One that’s flourishing in Kerala as well,” says Athul.



The group currently has at least 30 die-hard Jawa-Yezdi fans — the youngest being 21 and the oldest 57. Smoking Barrels members have spotted a couple of women Jawa riders in the city, and are keen to induct them into the clan.



The group often goes on cross-country and camaraderie rides where they bond over machines, nature, and the freedom of the road ahead. “We always try to take up social campaigns as well,” adds Athul.