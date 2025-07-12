Kerala girl loses eyesight, doctor, hospital asked to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) has enhanced the compensation payout to a six-year-old girl who lost vision due to an ophthalmologist’s misdiagnosis. The doctor misdiagnosed her eye ailment as squint whereas the actual cause was brain tumour.

The first standard student who showed signs of squint on her left eye, was taken to the Kollam-based hospital on March 20, 2003. The ophthalmologist there, after conducting a fundoscopy and refraction test on the same day and on March 24, advised her to use a rubber cover over the right eye for at least four hours a day. She was asked to come for review after six months.

During the review in September, the doctor informed the parents that her left eye’s vision was lost.

The parents then took her to the Aravind Eye Hospital, Tirunelveli, where a CT scan of the brain revealed an enlarged tumour in her brain. She was then referred to the Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) where she underwent a left pterional craniotomy and tumour decompression. After the operation, the minor girl lost her right eye’s vision as well.