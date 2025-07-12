V-Cs attending Sangh Parivar events new trend: CPM state secretary M V Govindan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Participation of some Vice-Chancellors in programmes organised by Sangh Parivar organisations is a new trend, one the state has never witnessed before, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said on Friday.

Govindan also accused the VCs of taking unconstitutional positions as part of saffronisation programme and destroying the autonomy of the universities. “The issues we are witnessing at the University of Kerala is the result of such actions.

The Union government is intervening by using governors for implementation of the saffronisation agenda in the higher education sector,” he alleged.