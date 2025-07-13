One injured in fire at shopping complex in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A massive fire broke out at MT Complex, located along the Nagaroor-Kallambalam road at around 5pm on Saturday. According to fire officials, the blaze is suspected to have started on the second floor and rapidly spread through the building. Goods stored on the ground and first floors were completely destroyed. A gymnasium operating within the complex was also gutted in the fire.

While attempting to douse the flames, the complex’s owner, Naseem, 58, a native of Nagaroor, sustained a serious head injury from falling.

The fire threatened to spread to a nearby KSFE office and gas agency. However, autorickshaw drivers by moving the gas cylinders to safety, helped avert a huge disaster.

Five fire force units from Attingal, Vamanapuram, Navayikulam, and Kadakkal were deployed to the place. It took them nearly an hour and a half to bring the flames under control.

Though the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, preliminary assessments suggest a possible short circuit. Fire officials pointed out that the building lacked basic fire safety equipment, which could have helped contain the blaze in the early stages.