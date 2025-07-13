Plastic pellets, untreated sewage pose threat at Papanasam beach in Varkala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the annual ‘Vavu Bali’ ritual just days away, pollution at the Papanasam beach in Varkala has sparked serious concern among devotees and the Janardhana Swamy Temple authorities. Nurdles (tiny plastic pellets) from the MSC Elsa 3 shipwreck and unchecked sewage discharge from nearby hotels and resorts continue to pollute the beach, posing a health hazard and creating severe inconvenience for tourists and pilgrims.

The temple authorities, who oversee the ritual arrangements, have expressed their worry over the unhygienic conditions of the beach. “The stench from the polluted water and the plastic nurdles washing ashore have made it difficult for devotees arriving to offer bali,” said a temple official. “We hope the authorities will act swiftly to clean up the area before the Vavu Bali on July 24,” the official added.

Local residents say that none of the authorities, including the Dewaswom Board, Varkala municipality, and district administration, are taking up the responsibility to address the pollution issues at the beach frequented by thousands every day.

Hospital ward councillor K Anil Kumar echoed the concerns, stating that the beach is in no condition to host a major spiritual event. “The restaurants and resorts on the cliff continue to discharge raw sewage directly into the water. No serious cleanup was undertaken last year either, despite the large turnout of devotees. The dispute between departments on who is responsible for cleaning up the beach every year has worsened the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Papanasam ward councillor P Ajayakumar maintained that daily cleaning efforts are underway. “Fire department personnel and volunteers have been consistently removing plastic nurdles from the shore. We will intensify the cleanup and make all necessary arrangements to ensure that the ritual is conducted smoothly,” he said.