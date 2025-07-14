Thiruvananthapuram

Three girls of Sree Chitra Home attempt suicide; condition stable

The three were admitted to the facility two weeks ago and were reportedly mistreated by senior inmates.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three female inmates of Sree Chitra Home have been hospitalised after they allegedly took an overdose of sleeping pills in a bid to commit suicide.

The three were of ages 16, 15 and 12 years, respectively. The three were admitted to the facility two weeks ago and were reportedly mistreated by senior inmates.

The alleged suicide bid took place on Sunday night. Two of them were admitted to the Medical College Hospital, while the remaining one child was admitted to the SAT Hospital.

The condition of the trio is said to be stable.

