India needs modern tech to manage diabetes better, say experts at international meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The three-day international diabetes conference, Jothydev’s Professional Education Forum Diabetes Update 2025 (JPEF 2025), came to a close in Kovalam on Sunday with a strong message: more people with diabetes in India need access to continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) to manage the disease better.

Senior diabetologist Dr Rajeev Chawla said many people in the low and middle-income countries still don’t have access to the latest diabetes treatments. He pointed out that only about six million people with Type 2 diabetes in India use insulin, even though many more need it. Fear of needles, low blood sugar, and the hassle of daily injections often stop patients from using it.

Dr Jothydev Kesavadev said blood sugar levels among Indian patients are far too high. “More than 80% of people have levels above normal. A recent national study found the average HbA1c (a long-term measure of blood sugar) to be around 9%, while it should ideally be below 7%,” he said.

Technology was a major focus of the event. Prof Julia Mader from the Medical University of Graz in Austria said new features like real-time ketone monitoring, which can show fat burning and risks of complications, could be the next big thing. She also said that AI and “digital twins” will soon help doctors better understand and treat each patient.

A total of over 100 sessions were held during the conference covering many topics.