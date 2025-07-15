These 'lions' wail as apathy ruins Kerala capital's built heritage  

Dinesan E, director of the state department of archaeology, says the conservation of the East Fort area, which received heritage monument status in 1985, is a huge challenge for the department among all the 192 such monuments across the state.



“We have employed four watchers just to monitor the fort area and the wall and report on any hiccups to its upkeep,” he claims. But the issue gets graver with the area witnessing heavy traffic, encroachments, and rampant waste dumping and burning.



“Our contention is to get the fort wall area properly demarcated as a heritage zone, whereby about a 3-metre stretch on the sides of the wall will be encroachment-free and waste-dumping-free zones. The efforts for this had kicked off in the 2012-13 period, but it was only in 2021 that the first notification came up to clear encroachment from the area around the wall. It has been done to some extent, but there is a lot more to be done,” he notes.