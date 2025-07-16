30 students from Thiruvananthapuram to attend I-Day celebrations in New Delhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thirty students from Thiruvananthapuram, who won the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ talent hunt, have received the golden opportunity to attend the 79th Independence Day celebrations in Delhi. A series of six competitions were held as part of the talent hunt and 12 students, each from high school and higher secondary categories as well as six from the college-level were selected.

Organised by Mera Yuva Bharat, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Global Givers Foundation, the fifth edition of the talent hunt was in three-levels. Students participated in quiz and elocution competitions at the school level, radio jockey contests and debates at the taluk level, and reels and PowerPoint presentations at the district level. The students had to present the idea of a scheme to solve a pressing issue in the final round.

Tenth-grader Uma S from Government Girls High School Cotton Hill submitted a bottom-up method of waste management as her project, focusing on how practices from homes will end up in a cleaner country.

A Plus-I student of Government Vocational & Higher Secondary School, Pirappancode, Karthik B, suggested a scheme of regularising sanitation workers rather than maintaining them as contract-based employees.

Abhishek M Nair, an economics student from Mar Ivanios College, spoke about how the idea of a septuagenarian woman -- of turning used milk covers into furniture -- could be implemented nationally as a scheme.