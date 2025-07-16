A centuries-old 'solar energy' ritual gets glorious revival at Kerala's Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Light is the star in this ritual that dates back to 1744. Worship of the sun, the creme de la creme of creation and the ultimate energy source, is invoked for the prosperity and well-being of the people of this land.
Lit lamps take centre stage, as receivers of the solar energy, which is then channelised through the rituals.
The tradition known as Bhadradeepam was part of Thiruvananthapuram from 1744 — when it was first introduced at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple by Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma, the architect of the erstwhile Travancore — till the 1960s, when it was stopped reportedly due to financial issues.
“The tradition was entirely for the prosperity, peace, and well-being of people,” says Uma Maheshwari, a researcher in Travancore history and author of the Mathilakam Records series.
Now, 64 years later, the tradition is being revived again at the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, with scholars and priests participating in the ritual in all its original grandeur for three days starting July 15.
“The ritual, which is held in every ayana (transitional phase of the sun once in three months), finds mention in ancient texts like the Brahmanda Purana. The prayer is made to the forces of nature so as to ward off their negative influences that can cause drought, epidemics...,” says Tharananelloor Pradeep Namboodirippad, tantri of the temple, in an interview published in Oru Nagarathinte Katha, a YouTube channel on Travancore history.
“Here, in Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Bhadradeepam was held twice a year, and after 12 successive Bhadradeepam sessions, a Lakshadeepam was held (once every six years). Our effort is to bring these back in all their traditionality,” he says.
The tradition has Vedic and Tantric roots and is also known as Deepayagam. “It was first held in this region by the Venad king Veeramarthandan. Later, after Travancore was formed, Anizham Thirunal held it first in Padmanabhaswamy Temple in 1744,” he adds.
The ritual was last held in the ‘60s, and hence the details of it in the context of the temple are not known to the tantris now, most of whom have not witnessed it happening.
“Even otherwise, there are not many who witnessed it. We know the Bhadradeepam process, but its context here, the way it was held in Travancore, has to be understood clearly. Hence, we have asked for the old documents pertaining to it,” says Tharananelloor Satheeshan Namboodirippad, brother of Pradeep Namboodirippad and one of the tantris.
Uma Maheshwari says she was asked to find references to the procedures as mentioned in the Mathilakam records and submit them.
“There are references and specifications mentioned about it on several accounts. But not many who are there now have witnessed it or performed it. Hence, to know its nitty gritties, references in the manuscripts have been sought,” she says.
The ritual, the temple authorities say, is being held now in a low-key manner to observe how its revival is panning out.
“We have not made it public hence. Once the process takes off after due reference of the ancient texts, we will do it more elaborately, giving it the due publicity in the next Bhadradeepam coming up in another three months,” says Satheeshan Namboodirippad.
As the age-old ritual begins afresh in Padmanabhaswamy Temple, the prayer is for a healthier land and bright prospects for its people, the way the lit lamps represent the prosperous brilliance of the Sun energising nature and all its resources.