A centuries-old 'solar energy' ritual gets glorious revival at Kerala's Padmanabhaswamy Temple

The tradition has Vedic and Tantric roots and is also known as Deepayagam. “It was first held in this region by the Venad king Veeramarthandan. Later, after Travancore was formed, Anizham Thirunal held it first in Padmanabhaswamy Temple in 1744,” he adds.



The ritual was last held in the ‘60s, and hence the details of it in the context of the temple are not known to the tantris now, most of whom have not witnessed it happening.

“Even otherwise, there are not many who witnessed it. We know the Bhadradeepam process, but its context here, the way it was held in Travancore, has to be understood clearly. Hence, we have asked for the old documents pertaining to it,” says Tharananelloor Satheeshan Namboodirippad, brother of Pradeep Namboodirippad and one of the tantris.