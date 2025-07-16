HKS collected 66,166 tonnes of waste in 2024-25: Minister MB Rajesh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local Self-Government (LSG) Minister M B Rajesh on Monday said that waste management is not just an environmental concern but also a public health issue. Inaugurating the state-level launch of the e-waste collection drive at Amaravila in Thiruvananthapuram, he said the state must not become unclean and uninhabitable. He highlighted that the Haritha Karma Sena has collected 66,166 tonnes of waste in 2024-25 alone.

The minister said a delegation from Bengal had recently visited Kerala to study the waste management model implemented by the state. “It is a matter of pride that the economic survey recognised Haritha Karma Sena’s operations as one of the best models in the country,” he said.

Highlighting the serious health risks posed by electronic waste, the minister said that the new state-wide initiative -- where Haritha Karma Sena collects e-waste from homes and institutions for a nominal fee -- is a model for effective waste management in Kerala.

The function was presided over by Neyyattinkara MLA K Ansalan. Neyyattinkara municipality chairperson P K Rajmohan, special secretary (LSGD) T V Anupama and managing director of Clean Kerala Company Ltd K Suresh Kumar attended.