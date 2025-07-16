Rights panel steps in as illegal parking and stalls choke road in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) on Tuesday directed public works department and police officials to take urgent measures to ensure smooth movement of pedestrians and vehicles on the Sasthamangalam Sri Ramakrishna Mission Hospital Road.

The directive followed a complaint filed by Ravindranath, secretary of the Sasthamangalam Residents Welfare Association, highlighting the difficulties faced by residents due to unauthorised stalls and illegal parking along the narrow stretch of road.

KSHRC chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas instructed the Traffic ACP (North) to ensure vehicles are parked only on one side of the road. The commission also mandated permanent deployment of traffic police personnel in the area to strictly enforce the new rules. The directive has been forwarded to the Thiruvananthapuram municipal secretary, executive engineer of the public works department (roads), and Traffic ACP (North).

A request has also been made with the corporation secretary to remove all illegal stalls encroaching upon the roadside.

Despite assurances from the traffic police that corrective steps were under way, the commission issued fresh, strict instructions after residents said no action was taken on the ground.

Welcoming the commission’s intervention, the residents voiced hope for long-term relief from congestion and safety hazards.

“Parking of two-wheelers and cars on this interior road causes constant traffic congestion. The police must penalise those violating parking rules. We are hopeful the commission’s intervention will finally resolve the issue,” said Gayathri Mohan, a resident.

Saju, another resident, raised concerns about the poor condition of the road in front of the government primary school.

“Blacktopping (paving with black bituminous material) of the road, especially near the school, must be completed urgently. The damaged stretch often leads to traffic blocks and poses a risk to schoolchildren,” he said.