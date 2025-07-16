Youth Skills Day marked with talks on role of AI in agriculture

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) marked World Youth Skills Day 2025 with an insightful discussion on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture, held at Bharat Bhavan. Dr C K Peethambaran, Director of the Agriculture Division at CISSA, emphasised the critical need for skill development in the agricultural sector through AI technologies.

Dr Ajith Kumar R, Director of the Centre for Digital Innovation at Digital University, delivered a lecture titled ‘AI and Digital Skills for Farmer Empowerment’.

Dr Usha Titus, Chairperson and Managing Director of the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme, also released the book ‘Skilling Indian Agriculture’, authored by Dr R M Prasad, retired professor from Kerala Agricultural University.

She emphasised the transformative potential of AI in agriculture, stating, “AI is already reshaping the world, and agriculture must be part of this evolution. Competence is not just about knowing-it’s about doing. Skills must be practised, honed, and passed on.”