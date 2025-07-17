BJP protests over sanitation worker recruitment turn violent at Thiruvananthapuram corporation office

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation office on Wednesday witnessed multiple protests by the BJP over the alleged irregularities and corruption in the recruitment of sanitation workers. The situation turned tense when the party dharna in front of the mayor’s office turned violent.

Mayor Arya Rajendran released a statement accusing BJP councillors of attempting to disrupt a crucial meeting to review preparations for Karkidaka vavu bali.

Deputy mayor P K Raju, who demanded that the review meeting be held without interference, was allegedly manhandled by BJP members. He filed a formal complaint with Museum Police. However, BJP refuted the allegations.

“We were peacefully protesting in front of the mayor’s office and the review meeting was held without any disturbance. They are raising baseless allegations to cover the corruption. The deputy mayor tried to provoke us and his complaint is baseless,” said M R Gopan, BJP parliamentary party leader.

The march of the Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, to the corporation office also turned violent. Around 12:30pm, the protesters reached the corporation premises, where police had set up barricades. However, protesters toppled the barricades, which forced the police to use water cannons.

BJP has announced another protest march to the corporation office on Thursday.