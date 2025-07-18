‘Kanakakunnu Palace unfit for protected monument status’
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant development in the ongoing legal battle over the conservation of the historic Kanakakunnu Palace and its heritage grounds, the archaeology department has reported that extensive unscientific renovation using modern materials has eroded the palace’s historical and archaeological authenticity.
A detailed inspection report by the department painted a grim picture of the palace’s current condition. Once a stately residence built during the reign of Sree Moolam Thirunal, and later modified by Sree Chithira Thirunal, the palace has undergone multiple structural alterations that have significantly changed its interior architecture. Vitrified tiles have replaced the original Italian flooring, traditional wall paintings have been repainted with acrylics, and partition walls and false ceilings have been installed using gypsum boards to accommodate a proposed Digital Museum.
The affidavit filed by Additional Chief Secretary Rajan Khobragade before the High Court made it clear that the archaeology department has ruled out the possibility of declaring Kanakakunnu Palace an ancient monument. However, recognising its cultural significance and historical value to the city of Thiruvananthapuram, the government has decided to preserve the structure as a heritage building rather than as an archaeological monument.
The tourism department had launched extensive development activities at the Kanakakunnu Palace and the attached grounds, triggering widespread protest among green activists. Subsequently, green activists approached the High Court, stalling the construction activities. The High Court recently disposed of the case, giving liberty to challenge the state government decision.
Eugene Pandala, member of the Art and Heritage Commission, said that tourism in Kerala is turning into an enemy of tourism itself.
“Both tangible and intangible heritage needs to be protected and such destruction of heritage is happening because of a lack of awareness. Tourists come here to enjoy our cities’ cultural heritage and the government should be more careful while taking up renovation of heritage structures that need to be protected for posterity,” Eugene said.
Green activists are gearing up to challenge the decision of the government not to protect Kanakakunnu Palace as an ancient monument.
Sanjeev S J, one of the petitioners, said: “The government is engaging agencies like Uralungal Labour Contract Society, which has no expertise in heritage conservation, for such important work. There are many other heritage structures that need to be conserved but the government is hardly giving them any importance.”