‘Kanakakunnu Palace unfit for protected monument status’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant development in the ongoing legal battle over the conservation of the historic Kanakakunnu Palace and its heritage grounds, the archaeology department has reported that extensive unscientific renovation using modern materials has eroded the palace’s historical and archaeological authenticity.

A detailed inspection report by the department painted a grim picture of the palace’s current condition. Once a stately residence built during the reign of Sree Moolam Thirunal, and later modified by Sree Chithira Thirunal, the palace has undergone multiple structural alterations that have significantly changed its interior architecture. Vitrified tiles have replaced the original Italian flooring, traditional wall paintings have been repainted with acrylics, and partition walls and false ceilings have been installed using gypsum boards to accommodate a proposed Digital Museum.

The affidavit filed by Additional Chief Secretary Rajan Khobragade before the High Court made it clear that the archaeology department has ruled out the possibility of declaring Kanakakunnu Palace an ancient monument. However, recognising its cultural significance and historical value to the city of Thiruvananthapuram, the government has decided to preserve the structure as a heritage building rather than as an archaeological monument.