Party constructed 1,947 houses since 2019: CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has so far built 1,947 houses for homeless families since 2019, CPM state secretary M V Govindan has said.

“The houses were built following the declaration that former party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan made at the 2019 Thrissur state conference.

So far, the party has constructed 87 houses in Kasaragod, 132 in Palakkad, 165 in Thrissur, 184 in Ernakulam, 48 in Idukki, 157 in Kottayam, 52 in Pathanamthitta, 127 in Alappuzha, 82 in Kollam, and 120 in Thiruvananthapuram,” he said.

Govindan also said that the DYFI members handed over the state government Rs 80 crore they collected to build houses for the Wayanad twin landslide victims.

Taking a dig at the recent allegations of irregularities in fund collection against the Youth Congress and the IUML he said, “It is evident from reports that both Youth Congress and Muslim League have not handed over the funds they collected to build houses for the Wayanad landslide victims. Instead, they looted the people. ur times the market value.”