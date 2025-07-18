Society needs more men to speak up on issues of violence against women, says DIG Ajeetha Begum

Haritha V Kumar, in her address highlighted the steps taken by the state government to strengthen internal mechanisms, stating that all 95 government departments in Kerala now have IC in place under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act. “With the launch of the POSH Portal, we are now urging private sector companies to register their IC details. We have recently conducted a training session for stakeholders in the film industry, and a similar initiative is being planned for the television sector,” she said.

Speaking at the event, DIG Ajeetha Begum, stressed the need for broader engagement. “We need more men to speak up on issues of violence against women. In Kerala, around 18,000 cases related to violence against women are registered annually. Each district has only one protection officer who often handles over 600 cases. While our legal framework is strong, low conviction rates remain a concern. The rise in reporting, however, is a positive development,” she noted.

Jeanne Briganti, Public Affairs Officer at the U S consulate general in Chennai, addressed the gathering virtually. She said, “Through partnerships and knowledge exchange, the United States continues to support global initiatives that empower women and protect families. Sharing best practices is key to strengthening institutional responses to gender-based violence.”