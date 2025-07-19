Illegal parking near Thiruvananthapuram Museum police station poses headache to public

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rampant illegal parking in front of the Museum police station and the Sooryakanthi Road stretch and encroachment by vendors are posing a major headache for residents and commuters alike.

Repeated complaints to remove the encroachments have failed to elicit any action from either the city corporation or the police. Making matters worse, vehicles impounded by the Museum police are also parked around the station premises, adding to people’s inconvenience. Even recently, the residents approached the Museum police station house officer seeking necessary action to prevent unauthorised parking.

“Unauthorised parking is rampant along the main road from the Museum to Kanakakunnu and Sooryakanthi Festival Ground, as well as on internal roads connecting Vellayambalam, Kowdiar and Nandavanam. It is alarming that such blatant violations are happening right in front of the police station,” said Sanjeev S J, an activist who had filed a complaint against the issue with the Museum police.

There are around two major apartment complexes and around 450 houses in the region that are badly affected by the parking crisis.

T K Faisal, secretary of the Kanakakunnu Residents Association, said elderly people in these areas are unable to use pathways or walk through the street safely due to haphazard parking and illegal vending.

“We have raised numerous complaints for urgent action. However, no steps have been taken till date. The bye-road has shrunk in width significantly due to the project implemented by Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd,” Faisal said.

“Hundreds of families live in the region. During a crisis, emergency vehicles cannot enter residential areas through these roads because of the illegal parking,” he said.

As Onam season approaches, residents fear the situation will worsen.

The public events at nearby venues like Nishagandhi auditorium and Sooryakanthi ground attract thousands during festival season.

Palayam ward councillor Palayam Rajan said steps will be taken to address the issue.

“We will take up the matter in the next traffic advisory committee meeting. If required, a traffic warden will be deployed to manage parking,” he said.