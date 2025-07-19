The elephant village in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s love for elephants is legendary. But Cherapally village in Thiruvananthapuram takes it a notch up. Here, elephants are a way of life.

For generations, hundreds of families here have earned their livelihood by crafting elephant sculptures from Indian rosewood (eetti in local parlance). Over time, though many moved on to other occupations, the tradition has sustained.

“It all started when our forefathers crafted sculptures out of leftover stumps of rosewood trees that were felled during the pre-Independence era,” says K G Sashidharan, 75, who has been in the profession for six decades.

“The elephant sculptures became popular. Soon, more families got involved.”

Subsequently, Cherappally became a hub for wooden elephants in various designs and sizes. “It is a trade that has never brought financial loss. We have never had to seek out buyers — they come in search of our elephants,” Sashidharan adds.

In addition to buyers from across India, the village caters to international clientele as well. Recently, they delivered 250 sculptures for a buyer from the US.