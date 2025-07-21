Tribal man dies after Congress, YC workers block ambulance in Kerala's Vithura

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A44-year-old tribal man died after the ambulance transporting him to Thiruvanathapuram Medical College Hospital was allegedly blocked by the Congress and Youth Congress workers. Binu, a native of Vithura, had consumed acid and was in a critical condition.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when Binu was being shifted to the MCH from Vithura Taluk Hospital. He was brought to the taluk hospital around 2.30pm and after receiving preliminary treatment, Binu, was advised to be immediately shifted to the MCH for advanced care.

However, as the ambulance was taking him to the MCH, the Congress and Youth Congress workers were staging a protest in front of the hospital against the continued use of aged ambulances by the medical institution at the time. They alleged that the ambulances were unsafe and lacked valid insurance.

In the melee, the ambulance was held up for nearly 20 minutes, delaying Binu’s treatment. Binu died shortly after.