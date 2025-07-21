Tribal man dies after Congress, YC workers block ambulance in Kerala's Vithura

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A44-year-old tribal man died after the ambulance transporting him to Thiruvanathapuram Medical College Hospital was allegedly blocked by the Congress and Youth Congress workers. Binu, a native of Vithura, had consumed acid and was in a critical condition.
The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when Binu was being shifted to the MCH from Vithura Taluk Hospital. He was brought to the taluk hospital around 2.30pm and after receiving preliminary treatment, Binu, was advised to be immediately shifted to the MCH for advanced care.
However, as the ambulance was taking him to the MCH, the Congress and Youth Congress workers were staging a protest in front of the hospital against the continued use of aged ambulances by the medical institution at the time. They alleged that the ambulances were unsafe and lacked valid insurance.
In the melee, the ambulance was held up for nearly 20 minutes, delaying Binu’s treatment. Binu died shortly after.
His relatives have now come out against the demonstrators, alleging that the delay due to the protest contributed to his death. According to them, the ambulance was already en route to the MCH during the protest and that the pleas to allow for the vehicle to pass were ignored.
Meanwhile, the Youth Congress has refuted the claims of having obstructed the vehicle, claiming that their protest was aimed only at drawing attention to the hospital’s failure to replace an outdated ambulance.
The incident has triggered political and public outrage, especially from DYFI and AIYF, with the organisations demanding that murder charges be filed against the Youth Congress workers involved. They also alleged that the protest was staged without paying heed to the emergency and called for strict legal action.
Health Minister Veena George has called the incident deeply disturbing and unacceptable.“This should never have happened. Strict action will be taken against those responsible,” she said.SC/ST Welfare Minister O R Kelu visited the home of the deceased and assured the family that justice would be served. He said those responsible for obstructing the ambulance will face the consequences. The hospital officials have registered a complaint with the Vithura police and an investigation is under way.