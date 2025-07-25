Electrocution deaths fail to jolt KSEB out of slumber

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent electrocution deaths -- though they shook the state -- have not had much effect on the KSEB, it would appear.

A drive through the city’s roads, major or interior, reveals a troubling sight: tree branches dangling dangerously over live electric lines, even those passing in the front of schools or at busy junctions and key public areas.

The entrance of Government LP School in Kanjirampara is one such spot where the branches are looming directly over the wires.“Safety audits and other similar measures are just gimmicks. If the authorities were serious, why haven’t they cleared this obvious danger that is lurking in front of a school,” asked T Sudhakaran, a resident.

The situation is no different at the road behind the Government Vocational HSS in Vattiyoorkavu. Here too, tree branches from a poorly kept, locked property owned by the Survey of India dangerously hang over electric lines.