Electrocution deaths fail to jolt KSEB out of slumber

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent electrocution deaths -- though they shook the state -- have not had much effect on the KSEB, it would appear.
A drive through the city’s roads, major or interior, reveals a troubling sight: tree branches dangling dangerously over live electric lines, even those passing in the front of schools or at busy junctions and key public areas.
The entrance of Government LP School in Kanjirampara is one such spot where the branches are looming directly over the wires.“Safety audits and other similar measures are just gimmicks. If the authorities were serious, why haven’t they cleared this obvious danger that is lurking in front of a school,” asked T Sudhakaran, a resident.
The situation is no different at the road behind the Government Vocational HSS in Vattiyoorkavu. Here too, tree branches from a poorly kept, locked property owned by the Survey of India dangerously hang over electric lines.
“There’s no use complaining to the KSEB. How can they even access locked Union government properties? The issue can only be solved if the state government holds a joint meeting involving forest, education and Union government officials,” said Simon Antony, a retired central government employee and resident.
Even at prominent city locations like Baker Junction, SS Kovil Road and behind the Kanakakunnu Palace, similar risks are evident.
“This is an issue that resurfaces every monsoon,” said M K Gopal, a retired KSEB official and resident of Palayam. “The KSEB must undertake a comprehensive inspection before the next monsoon and be provided with modern tools and specialised vehicles. In many places, workers are still using outdated equipment that are useful only for trimming small branches,” he said.Residents and civic experts have called for coordinated interdepartmental strategy, greater public accountability and better resourcing for the KSEB to prevent further tragedies.
A senior KSEB official acknowledged the operational challenges they face. “We need more ground-level staff to handle such cases. Also, we can’t remove branches without the forest department’s permission. Cutting down branches or trees on private or centrally-owned land often invites objections,” the official said, on the condition of anonymity.
“When dealing with private owners is hard, imagine the complications with central agencies. We have become easy scapegoats while the root issues remain unaddressed,” the official said.