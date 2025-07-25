Kerala woman nabbed for suicide abetment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam police have arrested Rajam, a 54-year-old woman for allegedly abetting suicide of an 18-year-old woman, who is also her neighbour, at Nellivila near Venniyoor. Anusha died by hanging at her house on Tuesday after a verbal altercation with Rajam.

Anusha’s father in his complaint to the police had alleged that the verbal abuse by Rajam mentally distressed his daughter, resulting in her suicide.

The police sources said Rajam’s son, who was previously married, recently married another woman. Knowing about this, his first wife reached Rajam’s house and created a ruckus.

The woman entered Rajam’s house by walking through Anusha’s property. Rajam verbally abused Anusha alleging that she had provided assistance to her daughter-in-law for entering her house.

Anusha was mentally distraught after the end of the verbal tirade and informed her father, who was outside, over phone about the happening. However, by the time he was home, she had committed suicide.