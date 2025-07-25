Thousands offer ‘bali tharpanam’ in Thiruvanthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thousands of people offered bali tharpanam for ancestors at various places in the state capital, as part of the annual Karkkidaka Vavu on Thursday. The rituals started as early as 2 am at some places. In spite of coastal erosion posing threat, many went to Papanasam and Shankhumukham to offer bali for the departed souls. “Over 1 lakh people offered bali tharpanam on the Papanasam beach in Varkala,” municipal deputy chairperson Kumari Sudersini A told TNIE.
Despite light rain and strong waves, devotees poured in large numbers than in the previous years. “However, Wednesday evening was not as busy as the usual eve of Vavu Bali,” said Papanasam ward councillor Ajayakumar C.
Thiruvallam Parasurama Swami Temple, a key place for bali tharpanam too witnessed major rush from the morning. Marking one of the highest devotee counts for Vavu Bali, the temple saw close to 47,000 people offering bali. “The crowd was heavier than last year. Extensive arrangements were made with the collaborative efforts of multiple departments, including the fire and rescue, the police, and the KSRTC,” said Thiruvallam ward councillor Sathyavathi V.
Arrangements were made at nine bali mandapams at the temple so that close to 3,500 people could perform the rituals simultaneously. The bali offerings, which began at 2.30 am here, went on till 1.30 pm. Minor inconveniences, including health issues of devotees, were resolved immediately with the help of officials from the health department.
Despite experiencing rogue seas on Wednesday, the waters remained relatively calm at Shankhumukham on the day of Vavu Bali. People from different walks of life, including youngsters and the aged, were seen immersing in the rituals. In view of rough seas, the authorities had made arrangements to accommodate pilgrims coming to offer bali. Lifeguards were also deployed at the beaches.
“With two houses being severely damaged, issues of sea wrath were there even on Wednesday,” said ward councillor Seraphine Fredy. She added that necessary electric lines have been cut to avoid accidents at the site of bali offerings. However, this didn’t affect the number of devotees, with the offerings getting completed by 1 pm. Around 5,000 people performed the rituals at two sites in Aruvikkara. “MLA G Stephen and Nedumangad revenue division officer were present throughout the proceedings,” said Aruvikkara panchayat president Kalathara Madhu.