Thousands offer ‘bali tharpanam’ in Thiruvanthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thousands of people offered bali tharpanam for ancestors at various places in the state capital, as part of the annual Karkkidaka Vavu on Thursday. The rituals started as early as 2 am at some places. In spite of coastal erosion posing threat, many went to Papanasam and Shankhumukham to offer bali for the departed souls. “Over 1 lakh people offered bali tharpanam on the Papanasam beach in Varkala,” municipal deputy chairperson Kumari Sudersini A told TNIE.

Despite light rain and strong waves, devotees poured in large numbers than in the previous years. “However, Wednesday evening was not as busy as the usual eve of Vavu Bali,” said Papanasam ward councillor Ajayakumar C.

Thiruvallam Parasurama Swami Temple, a key place for bali tharpanam too witnessed major rush from the morning. Marking one of the highest devotee counts for Vavu Bali, the temple saw close to 47,000 people offering bali. “The crowd was heavier than last year. Extensive arrangements were made with the collaborative efforts of multiple departments, including the fire and rescue, the police, and the KSRTC,” said Thiruvallam ward councillor Sathyavathi V.