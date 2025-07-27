Tiger attacks zoo staff in Thiruvananthapuram; supervisor injured

Thiruvananthapuram

Representational image of tiger.
Representational image of tiger.(File Photo | EPS)
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A tiger at the city zoo attacked a staff member on Sunday morning, leaving him injured. Ramachandran, a supervisor at the Thiruvananthapuram zoo, sustained a head injury and required four stitches.

The incident occurred while Ramachandran was taking his morning rounds near the tiger enclosure. According to the zoo superintendent, the attack happened when he was at the keeper’s gallery. The tiger reportedly lunged at him, causing a wound on his head.

The injured supervisor was immediately given medical attention. He has been administered the first dose of injections and will require three more in the coming days.

The tiger involved in the attack had been brought to the zoo from Wayanad about a year ago.

