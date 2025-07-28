Kanakakunnu’s dual life: Heritage palace by day, booze spot by night

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If the walls of Kanakakunnu Palace could talk, they might ask for a mop, a bottle ban, and perhaps a referee.

For the historic palace’s premises are slowly turning into an unexpected venue for some late-night ‘sporting’ action. It’s not cricket or yoga. The real games here involve bottle flipping (empty liquor ones, that is), hide-and-seek in CCTV blind spots, and early-morning clean-up races by the sanitation team.

Though CCTV cameras cover the palace premises, people continue to sneak in with alcohol, turning the serene heritage spot into an unofficial booze zone after dark. Sanitation workers say they have come to expect the same routine every morning: pick up liquor bottles from behind the toilets, near the entrance, and other corners that have now earned the title of ‘well-known hiding spots.’

“They know exactly where the cameras don’t look,” said a sanitation staffer, tired. “It’s like they’re on a treasure hunt – except the treasure is bad decisions and glass bottles.”

Visitors and residents are calling for immediate action, though many have now resorted to humour to cope with the state of affairs. “I come here for a peaceful walk and end up spotting more brands than a bar menu,” joked Thomas George, a walker. “Maybe it’s time for a new event in the National Games – speed bottle chucking behind toilets!”

Near the entrance, a tourism board lists the city’s major attractions, proudly declaring Kerala as ‘God’s Own Country.’ Just a few feet away, empty liquor bottles lie scattered like fallen soldiers of last night’s ‘celebrations.’ Adding to the irony, another board nearby sternly warns against defacing public artwork, though apparently, defiling public spaces with alcohol doesn’t make the cut. “There should be another sign: ‘No Drinking or Smoking-Especially Where Tourists Can See It’” said a resident, only half in jest. “Maybe even one for the police: ‘Dear Sir, kindly look left and right before ignoring offenders’.”