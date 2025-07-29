Redressal on pending ORR project unlikely by July 31

Meanwhile, NHAI sources said that the finalisation of the K Raveendran Nair, one of the landowners, alleged that the DPR, a prerequisite to initiating compensation disbursal, remains incomplete. He alleged that the government has committed a huge violation by acquiring land for a project that didn’t get the necessary approvals.

“For PPP projects, it is mandatory to obtain consent from 70 per cent of the landowners and this hasn’t happened in the case of the ORR project. The 3a notification issued is illegal,” he alleged.

“I have an RTI document that can prove that the project hasn’t made any progress in the last two years and the government has no rights to acquire land,” he added.

Last December, the Centre had asked the state to revise the DPR by adding SGST exemptions and amendments to mining laws. The state submitted the revised DPR in January 2025. The I4,767 crore-worth ORR project is aimed at decongesting city traffic and improving connectivity to the Vizhinjam International Seaport.

“We met all authorities concerned and they have assured us to sort out the issues and start disbursal of compensation by next month. The PWD secretary informed us that the project will get the approval after the NHAI visit,” said Chandramohanan Nair, chairman, Outer Ring Road Vizhinjam-Navayikulam Janakeeya Samiti.