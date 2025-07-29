VCs draw flak for attending Gyan Sabha conclave

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State ministers have lashed out against university vice chancellors for participating in the Gyan Sabha, which was attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. “Our educational institutions have students from different communities, and it is impossible to let those spaces become preparation yards to build Hindu Rashtra,” Higher Education Minister R Bindu stated in a release.

Citing that working towards the RSS agenda will saffronise and destroy the reputation of the position of vice chancellors, she said that the participating officers will have to keep their heads down before the academic society.

Adding that the Sangh Parivar has turned against Kerala, she mentioned that the outfit is trying to tie the state to the Brahminical values. “Sangh is trying to create an ideological atmosphere in universities and higher education centres that will aid them to build a religious nation- based on Manu’s scriptures,” she stated.

Education Minister V Sivankutty said that the governor is using his powers to and forcefully make the vice-chancellors participate in these events. “I am disappointed to say that the governor has become the biggest spokesperson of the RSS in Kerala today,” he said. He opined that if the government representatives attended the programme without its permission, they should be removed. “Kerala’s citizens don’t wish to keep the people who attend RSS programmes in these posts,” he said.

Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas said that the BJP is making active efforts to make universities in non-BJP-ruled states the centres for discord. LSG Minister M B Rajesh called the move “not expected from vice chancellors”, KPCC president Sunny Joseph too condemned the act.