Congress leader arrested in Rs 4.5 crore property fraud case in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Ananthapuri Manikandan has been arrested in connection with a high-value property fraud case involving forged documents and the illegal transfer of real estate in the city. Manikandan was arrested by the Museum Police on Tuesday morning from Bengaluru, where he had been hiding for several weeks.

The case pertains to the alleged fraudulent acquisition and sale of a 10-room three-storeyed house and 14 cents of land in Jawahar Nagar, valued at approximately Rs 4.5 crore. The property originally belonged to Dora, an Indian-American doctor. It had been gifted to her by her parents before she moved abroad over two decades ago.

According to police, fake documents were used to claim that the original property deed was lost. A newspaper advertisement was also published to support this claim. Vasantha, a woman from Mukkolakkal, is alleged to have impersonated Dora and she gave the property to another woman, Merin from Kollam, who posed as the foster daughter of Dora’s parents.

Merin then sold the property for Rs 1.5 crore to Chandrasenan, the father-in-law of local Congress leader Anil Thampi.

The fraudulent registration was carried out at the Sasthamangalam sub-registrar office. Officials from the office have confirmed that Manikandan appeared in person to facilitate the transaction. Police also tracked down the Aadhaar number used in the documentation.

Manikandan, a DCC member, is the main accused in the case. His brother and fifth accused, E Mahesh, was arrested last week. Police say Mahesh’s credentials were used for the e-stamp and registration formalities though Manikandan holds a licence. Two women who were part of the fraud were arrested earlier. Their statements reportedly revealed that they acted under Manikandan’s instructions. A copy of the forged deed was found from his office. Further investigation is under way.