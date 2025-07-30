Suspended IAS officer Prasanth N accuses Kerala chief secretary of file tampering

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Suspended IAS officer Prasanth N has come up with fresh allegations against Chief Secretary A Jayathilak-accusing him of file tampering and document fabrication in the state’s e-office system.

In a strongly-worded Facebook post, Prasanth alleged that back-end manipulation of official e-office accounts was being carried out to illegally access files and suppress dissenting opinions. He claimed that on March 12, 2024, he first caught Jayathilak in the act of manipulating documents and has now released what he describes as proof to back his charges.

According to Prasanth, forged documents were being used to make it appear as though officers had seen and cleared files they never actually handled. He said this not only amounted to blatant violation of the IT Act - a cognizable offence - but also undermined transparency in key decisions involving crores of rupees.

Prasanth has been under suspension since November 2024 after making similar allegations against Jayathilak, who at that time was serving as the Additional Chief Secretary. More recently, on July 22, the state government appointed a two-member panel to probe complaints raised against Prasanth. With his latest salvo, sources say the inquiry panel now faces a tougher challenge.

The suspended officer specifically cited a case where his written opinion on a sensitive file was allegedly deleted to prevent it from reaching the minister concerned.