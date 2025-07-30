Technopak is not just about tech and work

July 28 was a monumental day for Technopark. It was on this day, 35 years ago, that a society was registered under the Travancore-Cochin Scientific and Charitable Societies Act. Named Electronic and Technology Parks Kerala, the society marked the foundation of Technopark — an innovative space where tech-based ventures could sprout and flourish.



For Thiruvananthapuram in the 1990s, this was a revolutionary idea. And it was not just about the tech boom.



Until then, the workplace meant spaces were defined strictly by deadlines and job-related functions. With Technopark, a new concept emerged: a workplace that allowed room to unwind, share, care, and nurture one’s creative and social self.