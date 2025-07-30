Technopak is not just about tech and work

July 28 was a monumental day for Technopark. It was on this day, 35 years ago, that a society was registered under the Travancore-Cochin Scientific and Charitable Societies Act. Named Electronic and Technology Parks Kerala, the society marked the foundation of Technopark — an innovative space where tech-based ventures could sprout and flourish.
For Thiruvananthapuram in the 1990s, this was a revolutionary idea. And it was not just about the tech boom.
Until then, the workplace meant spaces were defined strictly by deadlines and job-related functions. With Technopark, a new concept emerged: a workplace that allowed room to unwind, share, care, and nurture one’s creative and social self.
Three-and-a-half decades later, Technopark stands not just as a tech hub but as a place where many have discovered their true calling beyond profession. Filmmakers Basil Joseph and Dijo Jose are two such names. Both were part of Technopark’s early work culture and belonged to Natana, one of its first creative communities.
“We started this because we felt there were many who were interested in art and culture. We incorporated activities where Technopark employees could explore their artistic talents,” says Shagin T V, entrepreneur and co-founder of Natana.
“Apart from organising contemporary art programmes, we also introduced traditional artforms like kathakali, koodiyattam, and mizhavu concerts. For those with a Bollywood streak, we had Jalwa, a hugely popular inter-Technopark dance competition held annually on a theme. Talents like Basil and Dijo began making films right here on campus.”
He recalls the making of one of Basil’s first short films on the campus. “He wanted special permission to shoot. At that time, some TV serials had portrayed the tech community in poor light, so Technopark authorities were wary of the project. They, however, permitted the shoot after a caution to be careful. Basil’s film, ‘A Short Film’, was shot on the campus,” Shagin shares.
Natana also gave space to Sethunath U, who had studied kathakali for over 25 years. “Performing in Technopark’s amphitheatre to a crowd of 2,000 to 3,000 was a dream come true,” he says.
“Elsewhere, one wouldn’t get such a response. Natana was one of the best forums for coordinating not just contemporary but traditional arts too,” says Sethunath, a cloud architect with Oracle.
Before Natana, there was TPBazaar, which functioned from the early days to share information on rentals, food, and services for IT professionals.
“This was before web-based platforms like OLX became common. Slowly, it turned into a discussion forum,” says a co-founder who did not want to be named.
“A parallel venture was Technopark Today, a digital magazine focused on community-specific news. Now it has a strong presence on social media, reporting on events and personalities unique to the campus. It recently featured Velayudhan Nair, the gardener who has been tending to Technopark’s green spaces since inception.”
Social concern also has always been part of the fabric here, says Rajeev Krishnan, state convener of the techies’ forum Prathidhwani.
“Formed in 2012, Pratidhwani reflects employee voices. We now have several groups under our umbrella. We support students with materials, fees, and scholarships, and help longtimers facing crises,” he says.
The facility’s blood bank forum, Thejus, is one of the most active in the capital. “We get frequent requests for rare blood types, and respond swiftly,” says Shagin. “A collection centre has also been set up on the campus.”
Besides socio-cultural platforms, Technopark’s 750-acre campus has ‘chill’ groups as well. Last year, a bikers’ club was launched and is now planning its fourth ride. A travellers’ group is also actively organising tours.
Sajna Ali, a solo traveller and former employee, found her true calling through Technopark’s creative forums.
“I would go on solo trips, and people would ask how, where, and why. That led me to start a women’s travel collective, Appooppanthaadi, nine years ago,” she says.
“Technopark Today featured it, and the article was displayed on notice boards. That gave my initiative a big push. Two years later, I quit tech and pursued travel full-time. Today, Appooppanthaadi helps women live their travel dreams. Though I don’t work at Technopark anymore, I still volunteer with Thejus.”
Another interesting platform is the literary club named Srishti, which seeks to bring out the writers in techies.
“We get over 400 entries for writing competitions,” says Nezin Sreekumar, its convener.
“Our mother tongue poetry festival featured recitations in 19 languages. Some of our members are published authors — six or seven books have emerged through the club.”
For visual artists, the Varakkoottam collective provides a canvas. “They painted walls of government schools in Kazhakkoottam and Karyavattom. We encourage employees to send their children to these schools under our My Government School initiative. This helps children stay rooted,” says Nezin.
With over 75,000 employees entering Technopark each day, such initiatives foster connection and community.
“Whatever event we hold, the response is huge. Otherwise, the crowd disperses, seeking engagement elsewhere. For instance, music events draw over 1,000 people. Film festivals get packed. The Technopark Premier League saw 164 cricket teams compete for over four months. Football too has over 100 players. We just channel that energy — creating a symbiosis between facility and people,” Nezin adds.
Technopark, thus, continues to thrive not just as a space for technology, but as an inclusive, soul-nurturing ecosystem where life at work also means life in full.