Youth gets 50-year jail term for sexually abusing minor in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fast track special court in Thiruvananthapuram has sentenced Sujith, 25, from Thiruvallam to 50 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl after entering her house and staying there for several days.

The judgment was delivered by Judge Anju Meera Birla. The court ordered that the fine amount be given to the survivor. If the convict fails to pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional one-and-a-half-years in prison.

The incident happened on September 6, 2021. The accused entered the girl’s room and sexually assaulted her, threatening her to remain silent. He continued to stay inside the house for eight days and repeatedly raped her. The girl did not inform anyone initially as the accused had promised to marry her.

Later that month, on the 21st, the accused again entered the girl’s house in Nemom. He was spotted by the father and handed over to the police. While out on bail in the case, the accused reportedly abducted the girl, took her to a lodge in Varkala and sexually abused her. A separate trial for this incident has been completed.