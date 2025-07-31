CM Pinarayi Vijayan to launch Muthalapozhi harbour development work today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Work on the Muthalapozhi harbour development project, aimed at enhancing fishers’ safety, will begin on Thursday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the work on the I177-crore project being implemented under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Once completed, it is expected to bring a permanent solution to the frequent accidents and other issues that have plagued the harbour as a result of unscientific construction. The redevelopment is also focused on enabling the Muthalapozhi harbour meet the standards of a ‘Green and Blue Port’.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian will preside over the inaugural ceremony which will also be attended by Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian. The current Muthalapozhi fishing harbour was commissioned back in June, 2020. As part of the construction of the Vizhinjam port, the breakwater at Muthalapozhi was partially destroyed to allow for the transportation of rocks via sea for the construction of the port.

Despite large-scale dredging after the harbour’s commissioning, accidents and fatalities continued to rise, turning the harbour mouth into a death trap for fishers. Subsequently, the government entrusted the Central Water Power Research Station (CWPRS) to recommend safety measures. Based on the CWPRS report, the harbour engineering department submitted a detailed project report.

The comprehensive development project involves extending the southern breakwater by 420 metres, repair and strengthening of breakwaters, dredging operations, and expanding wharf facilities on the Perumathura and Thazham Pulli sides.