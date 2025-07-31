The Indian king who threatened to invade Europe 

The book is part of the couple’s broader aim to spotlight lesser-known rulers who shaped regional history. “The history told to us always painted us as people who lost. This is far from true. There are so many like Anizham Thirunal,” Pushpa says.



To Raghu and Pushpa, Anizham Thirunal’s frugal personal life but towering royal persona deserved chronicling. “He knew what he wanted, and he knew how to get it. He was no diplomat, but a pragmatic strategist, a man of faith and courage. An incident that reveals his attitude is how he chose to walk in the arattu procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy, even when his enemies were plotting to assassinate him. His focus is also evident when, during a court session, he tells those praising him to cut to the point — ‘there is no time to waste’. That was Marthanda Varma, and that is how he should be remembered,” the couple say, hinting that they are already at work on more such stories that need to be retold.