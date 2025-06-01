Thiruvananthapuram

After 23 years of love and labour, Kerala Child Welfare Council caregiver signs off

At the time of retirement, she was earning Rs 675 per day. She also served two years in Kollam during her tenure.
Inmates of child welfare council give an emotional farewell to Jayamma, a caregiver who retired after 23 years of service.
Inmates of child welfare council give an emotional farewell to Jayamma, a caregiver who retired after 23 years of service.Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jayamma, a caregiver at the State Child Welfare Council, retired on Thursday after 23 years of service, including 21 years at the Amma Thottil in Thiruvananthapuram.

A native of Pongumoodu, Ulloor, Jayamma began her service at a daily wage of Rs 35. At the time of retirement, she was earning Rs 675 per day. She also served two years in Kollam during her tenure.

The council held a formal retirement function at its headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. General secretary G L Arun Gopi presented Jayamma with a gold chain, memento, and shawl.

“Jayamma is a symbol of hard work, dedication, and love. The care she provided and the example she set will continue to inspire generations,” said Arun.

Fellow caregivers gifted her a gold ring. Other staff members, including treasurer K Jayapal and superintendent Sheeba, attended the function.

Retirement
Kerala State Child Welfare Committee

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com