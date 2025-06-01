After 23 years of love and labour, Kerala Child Welfare Council caregiver signs off

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jayamma, a caregiver at the State Child Welfare Council, retired on Thursday after 23 years of service, including 21 years at the Amma Thottil in Thiruvananthapuram.

A native of Pongumoodu, Ulloor, Jayamma began her service at a daily wage of Rs 35. At the time of retirement, she was earning Rs 675 per day. She also served two years in Kollam during her tenure.

The council held a formal retirement function at its headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. General secretary G L Arun Gopi presented Jayamma with a gold chain, memento, and shawl.

“Jayamma is a symbol of hard work, dedication, and love. The care she provided and the example she set will continue to inspire generations,” said Arun.

Fellow caregivers gifted her a gold ring. Other staff members, including treasurer K Jayapal and superintendent Sheeba, attended the function.