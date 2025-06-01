Kerala government ‘intervention’ in Calicut University affairs raises eyebrows

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a second instance of alleged government interference in state universities, the higher education department has summoned the Registrar of Calicut University for a hearing. The university official is required to appear before an additional secretary of the department on June 4, following a complaint received by the government.

This controversy mirrors a previous incident where the higher education department faced criticism after an additional secretary conducted an inspection at the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU). Notably, these interventions occur while a bill, which would empower the higher education minister to investigate university affairs, is still pending approval.

The directive sent to the registrar, as assessed by TNIE, says that the government has received allegations regarding irregularities related to the temporary appointment of the former Director of Physical Education at the university in 2015. A senior university official said it is only the governor who is authorised to summon top university officials or address complaints against them.

The previous inspection at KTU was also contentious; after the then vice-chancellor informed the governor, the latter summoned the additional secretary for an explanation. However, it has been reported that the official has not yet complied with this request, allegedly under government instructions, even after a month has passed.